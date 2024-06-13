Broadband Equity Forum Scheduled

A public meeting to explore ways to improve broadband services in Saline County will take place in the Technology Center at the Salina Public Library on Tuesday, June 25 from 1pm to 3pm.

Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes tells KSAL News that the come and go format will allow citizens a chance to add their comments and experiences beyond what a recent survey could gather.

Smith-Hanes added that dependable high speed internet is no longer a luxury but a necessity for home and businesses across the state.

Technology consultants from Design Nine will examine existing broadband assets offered by local telecom providers and cable companies. The analysis will cover the types of broadband services available, usage patterns, and, most importantly, gaps in coverage. Based on this data, Design Nine will propose strategies for improving broadband services in Saline County.

The forum will be held Tuesday, June 25 from 1pm to 3pm at the Salina Public Library Technology Center, 301 W. Elm St., Salina, KS 67401.