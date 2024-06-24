Broadband Community Forums This Week

|Saline County invites residents and business owners to participate in one of six Broadband Equity Community Forums this week.
According to Saline County, the forums led by Andrew Cohill, PhD, President and CEO of Design Nine, Inc., and Jack Maytum, Senior Broadband Analyst for Design Nine, provide an opportunity for the community to voice their needs and concerns regarding broadband access.
Reliable broadband access is essential for economic growth, education, healthcare, and overall quality of life in today’s digital age. Saline County has contracted with Design Nine, Inc. of Blacksburg, VA, to conduct a study to assess broadband deficiencies and make suggestions to enhance connectivity throughout the county.
Forum Discussion Topics:
This study will help shape the future of connectivity in our county. However, the success of this project depends on your participation. By attending the forum and completing the broadband surveys, you will provide the data and anecdotal information needed to empower local leaders and stakeholders to make informed decisions about expanding broadband access.