Brief Bitter Cold Blast Back

Bitter cold is back in the forecast for the weekend, along with a chance for Friday afternoon snow showers. A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of central and southern Kansas from tonight at midnight until tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. Wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero could lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Additionally, brief snow showers may result in some slick spots on Friday afternoon. A light dusting to around 1/2 inch may be possible under the heavier activity.

Though it will be cold, it won’t be quite as the record-setting cold which began the week. Salina broke a couple of daily records including:

January 24 cold high of 4 broke the record of 12 set in 1940

January 25 low of -14 broke the record of -11 set in 1905

January 26 low of -16 broke the record of -13 set back in 1904

By Sunday it should start to warn up again with a high of 47.