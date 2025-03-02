Bridge Replacement Projects Beginning

On Monday, March 3, the Kansas Department of Transportation plans to begin work to replace two K-4 bridges in Saline County. The first bridge is located at the K-4/I-135 junction, at exit 82. The second bridge is over Dry Creek, just east of the K-104/K-4 junction.

During construction of the first K-4 bridge, I-135 will be closed at the K-4/I-135 junction at 7 p.m. on March 4 and remain closed overnight to remove the bridge. I-135 traffic will follow the signed detour through construction using the ramps at exit 82.

K-4 traffic at this location will be directed to detour via the interchanges at exit 78 and 86. I-135 is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 5. Two additional overnight closures will be announced at a later date to set the new bridge beams.

During construction of the second K-4 bridge just east of the K-104/K-4 junction, temporary traffic signals will direct one lane of traffic through construction at a reduced speed.

King Construction of Hesston is the prime contractor of the $5.2 million project to replace both bridges. Both bridges are scheduled to be open to traffic by November, with all work scheduled to be complete by December.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.gov or call 5-1-1.

_ _ _

Photo by Tim Gouw on Unsplash