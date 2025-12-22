BREAKING: Chiefs Relocating to Kansas

The Kansas City Chiefs are moving to Kansas. The team has entered into an agreement with the State of Kansas to host Chiefs football beginning with the 2031 NFL season.

Governor Laura Kelly and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt made the announcement Monday afternoon.

Hunt’s announcement reads in part:

“Today we are excited to take another momentous step for the future of the franchise. We have entered into an agreement with the State of Kansas to host Chiefs football beginning with the 2031 NFL season. In the years ahead, we look forward to designing and building a state-of-the-art domed stadium and mixed-use district in Wyandotte County, and a best-in-class training facility, team headquarters, and mixed-use district in Olathe, totaling a minimum of $4 billion of development in the State of Kansas.”

Hund said the benefit to the entire region will be monumental. A stadium of this caliber will put Kansas City in the running for Super Bowls, Final Fours, and other world-class events. A brand new training facility and headquarters will allow the Chiefs to continue to attract top talent. And the vision for a new mixed-use district will rival that of any sports-anchored development anywhere in the country.