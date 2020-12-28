Salina, KS

Braun Named Big 12 Player of the Week

KU Athletics ReleaseDecember 28, 2020

IRVING, Texas – Kansas sophomore Christian Braun (pronounced Brown) has been named the men’s basketball Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. The award is selected by a media panel which covers the league.

In No. 3 Kansas’ 79-65 win against No. 7 West Virginia on Dec. 22, Braun scored 22 points, including 6-of-12 from 3-point range. The Burlington, Kansas, guard poured in 14 of his 22 points in the second half, including four treys. It was Braun’s second-most points scored this season, and he also posted a career-high seven assists with four rebounds against the Mountaineers.

Braun averages 11.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season. His 22 3-pointers are second most on the team behind junior Ochai Agbaji’s 24 treys. Braun’s 2.4 3-pointers made per game rank fifth in the Big 12 and his 5.9 rebounds per game average are 15th. He is also 11th in the conference in steals at 1.3 per contest.

No. 3/4 Kansas (8-1, 2-0 Big 12) next plays host to No. 8/9 Texas (7-1, 1-0) on Saturday, Jan. 2, at Allen Fieldhouse at 11 a.m. (CT). The game will be televised on ESPN2.

This is the first Big 12 weekly honor for Kansas in 2020-21.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

