Boys State Applications Process Underway

The American Legion Boys State of Kansas is accepting applications for its 2026 session. The event is set to be held Sunday, May 31, through Saturday, June 6, at Kansas State University in Manhattan. This will be the program’s 34th consecutive session at KSU and 88th overall.

Traditionally, Kansas Boys State has been for individuals who will complete their junior year of high school in the spring just prior to the start of each session. However, the ALBSK program will again expand the pool of applicants for this year’s session to also include those who will complete their sophomore year of high school this spring.

The American Legion Boys State of Kansas program provides a relevant, interactive, problem-solving experience in leadership and teamwork that develops self-identity, promotes mutual respect and instills civic responsibility to inculcate a sense of individual obligation to community, state and nation. Boys State is a “learning by doing” political exercise that simulates elections, political parties and government at the state, county and local levels, providing opportunities to lead under pressure, showcasing character and working effectively within a team. It’s also an opportunity to gain pride and respect for government, and the price paid by members of the military to preserve democracy.

The cost to attend the Boys State of Kansas program is $375; however, in many instances, sponsors pay the majority of the fees, with the delegate or his family paying $50. Those wishing to attend the 2026 session should visit ksbstate.org to apply. The deadline to apply for the 2026 program is Thursday, April 30; applications are accepted after that date, but on a space-available basis. In addition, those who register by Saturday, Jan. 31, will receive a KBS sweatshirt or polo. Furthermore, delegates who are returning for a second year have the opportunity to attend the 2026 session for just $50 total, provided they get at least three people from their school (or another school) to attend.

Kansas Boys State attendees are eligible to receive a three-hour course credit (Introduction to Political Science [POLSC 110-C]) through Kansas State University at a 72% discount, as well as earn merit badges to attain the Eagle Scout rank through Boy Scouts of America. Additionally, attendees can apply to win a Samsung American Legion Scholarship. The American Legion Department of Kansas finalist is guaranteed a $1,250 scholarship, with the opportunity to receive up to $10,000 as a national scholar.

Potential sponsors, such as American Legion posts, civic organizations, businesses, clubs and interested individuals should visit ksbstate.org/sponsor. Questions? Contact the ALBSK at [email protected] or (785) 550-6492. For complete information about the American Legion Boys State of Kansas program, visit ksbstate.org.

For information about the 2026 American Legion Auxiliary Sunflower Girls State, which will be held Sunday, May 31, through Friday, June 5, at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, visit ksgirlsstate.org.