Boy Rescued from Crushed Car

KSAL StaffJuly 23, 2018

A 17-year-old Salina driver was pulled from a vehicle he was pinned in after a crew from the Salina Fire Department arrived on scene Friday evening.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that Zachary Nguyan of Salina lost control of a 2004 Chevy Caviller on gravel in the 1700 block of E. Schilling Road around 7pm Saturday.

The car hit the ditch and then rolled, trapping Nguyan inside.

Deputies say the car’s roof and driver side door both collapsed around him.

The boy was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with numerous cuts, abrasions and a possible neck injury.

