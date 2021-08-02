Salina, KS

Boy Ejected, Injured in ATV Crash

KSAL StaffAugust 2, 2021

A six-year-old boy was transported to the hospital after an ATV crash over the weekend.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that EMS was called to a rural property in the 9000 block of West State Street on Saturday around 5:10pm after the throttle on the boy’s ATV that he was operating became stuck and he ran into a parked ATV on the driveway.

The boy, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown off the vehicle and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say he was alert and verbal with EMS staff and was then taken to Salina Regional Health Center.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


