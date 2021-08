A juvenile from Newton was transported to a hospital in Wichita after being attacked by several dogs.

According to the Newton Police Department, officers responded to help the juvenile who was bitten by several dogs about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday evening in the 400 block of W. 6th Street. The boy was riding a bicycle when he was bitten by the dogs.

The victim and was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

The dogs were taken to Caring Hands Humane Society in Newton for observation.