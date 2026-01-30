Bowl For Kids’ Sake Hawaiian Style

One of the largest bowling events in the area returns this spring, Hawaiian style.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina is bringing back Bowl For Kids’ Sake, which will take over The Alley in Salina on March 27th and –28th.

According to the organization, this year’s event invites the Saline County community to swap snow boots for flip-flops and embrace a tropical “ALOHA” theme. Bowl For Kids’ Sake is a high-impact peer-to-peer fundraising event that brings together teams of six to raise funds in support of local youth mentoring. Each team is encouraged to raise a minimum of $600—just $100 per

person—to help the organization meet their $100,000 fundraising goal.

All proceeds stay in Saline County to help create and sustain meaningful mentoring relationships that change the lives of youth in our community.

Event Schedule

Friday, March 27: Evening session at 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 28: Sessions at 12:00 PM, 2:00 PM, 4:00 PM, and 6:00 PM

Participants will celebrate their fundraising success with a two-hour bowling session, complete with food, drinks, sponsor swag bag, event t-shirt and exciting prizes. Guests are encouraged to dress in their best tropical attire, with special awards presented to the Best Dressed and Most Spirited teams.

Registration is now open. Community members can register a team by visiting www.bbbssalina.org/bfks.

This year’s event is made possible by generous event sponsors:

Meridian Media Mahaska Papa Johns The Alley Messenger Total Promotions Pestinger Distributing

Sessions are filled on a first come, first serve basis.

Since 1968, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina has been dedicated to creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Serving all of Saline County, the organization is committed to defending the potential of young people through consistent, caring connections.