Bounce Blast Planned at Tony’s Pizza Events Center

The Tony’s Pizza Events Center is planning a new event to help you beat the winter blues. Kids of all ages are invited to attend Bounce Blast on Saturday, March 23rd from 10 am to 9 pm.

Bounce Blast will feature over 20 inflatables from Bounce-A-Roos, LLC, a designated kiddie land for smaller children, 4 obstacle courses, free games, and face painting courtesy of Salina Parks & Recreation, and vendor booths.

Admission to the vendor fair and to play games is free.

Prices for unlimited access wristbands to the inflatable arena are:

Preschool (5 & Under) $8

Child (6 & Up) $12

Wristbands will be sold at the doors, the day of event, or in advance at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center Box Office. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

A limited number Birthday Party Packages will be available starting at $150 by calling 785-826-7200.

To reserve your vendor booth space or to become a sponsor call Marjie at 785-826-7200. Special non-profit pricing is available.

Tickets are on sale now.