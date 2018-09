Two Kansas sheriff’s deputies who were shot are now recovering at home.

The deputies were wounded when 40-year-old Jason Whitson entered the Jewell County Sheriff’s Offfice in Mankato last month and opened fire. Whitson was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading authorities on a chase into Ottawa County.

A fund to help cover the expenses for the injured deputies has been set up at the State Exchange Bank in Mankato.