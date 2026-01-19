Bookstore Hosting “Jazz January” Event

If you are missing are First Friday music at Red Fern Booksellers, then there is an event for you this Friday.

The book store is planning an evening of jazz, hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and books.

They are excited to welcome Maggie Spicer Brown from Theater Salina. She will serena with standards, swings, and croons. They’ll have appetizers from Prairie Land Market and cocktails by Canyon Cocktails.

Staff will be available to help you choose your next read, puzzle, or Spiritile. This evening will get you out of your winter blues.