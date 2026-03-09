Bomb Squad Dismantles Homemade Device

A Ft. Riley bomb squad dismantled an explosive device found at Indian Rock this weekend.

Salina Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that on Sunday afternoon, a juvenile found a homemade explosive device near the Indian Rock Park area and told his parents.

Police say the bomb had a fuse that apparently had been lit but did not detonate the powder inside.

Authorities cordoned off the area and contacted Fort Riley’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team who dismantled it.

There were no injuries. The investigation is ongoing.