Salina, KS

Now: 67 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 97 ° | Lo: 67 °

Body of Missing Wichita Boy Believed to be Found

Todd PittengerMay 25, 2018

It appears that after three months, the search for a missing Wichita child has ended. Wichita media reports multiple sources confirm that a body believed to be that of missing Lucas Hernandez was found in rural Harvey County on Thursday.

David Marshburn, a private investigator hired to search for the missing boy, confirmed to KSN News that the body of Lucas was found in the area of 9700 S. Woodlawn.

Marshburn flew into Wichita on early Wednesday morning. Sometime Thursday afternoon into early evening he found the body of Lucas under a bridge. He said he worked the case for about 18 hours before finding the boy’s body.

Five-year-old Lucas Hernandez was reported missing from his family’s Wichita home in February.

Multiple volunteers, including members of the group Kansas Search Investigation, had been taking part in active searches for Hernandez every day.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO/LIVE UPDATES: 2018 State Trac...

The nation's largest track and field meet is underway! Rocking M Media has you covered every step...

May 25, 2018 Comments

2018 State Baseball & Softball...

Sports News

May 25, 2018

Duffy Stays Tough on Rangers as Roy...

Sports News

May 25, 2018

Festival Medallion Hunt Begins Toda...

Top News

May 25, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Manhattan Man Banned From...
May 25, 2018Comments
Body of Missing Wichita B...
May 25, 2018Comments
Westar – KCP&L...
May 25, 2018Comments
Kenwood Cove Opens Saturd...
May 24, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH