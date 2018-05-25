Body of Missing Wichita Boy Believed to be Found

It appears that after three months, the search for a missing Wichita child has ended. Wichita media reports multiple sources confirm that a body believed to be that of missing Lucas Hernandez was found in rural Harvey County on Thursday.

David Marshburn, a private investigator hired to search for the missing boy, confirmed to KSN News that the body of Lucas was found in the area of 9700 S. Woodlawn.

Marshburn flew into Wichita on early Wednesday morning. Sometime Thursday afternoon into early evening he found the body of Lucas under a bridge. He said he worked the case for about 18 hours before finding the boy’s body.

Five-year-old Lucas Hernandez was reported missing from his family’s Wichita home in February.

Multiple volunteers, including members of the group Kansas Search Investigation, had been taking part in active searches for Hernandez every day.