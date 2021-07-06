Body Found South of Abilene

An investigation is underway after a body was discovered Tuesday morning under a river bridge south of Abilene.

According to the Dickinson County Sherriff’s Office, on Tuesday morning at approximately 6:50 first responders were dispatched to the Smoky Hill River bridge just south of Abilene on K-15 Highway in regards to an unknown situation. Officials discovered a deceased male subject with an apparent gunshot wound at that location.

The identity of the subject will not be released at this time, pending notification of next-of-kin.

An investigation is ongoing.