Body Found on Manhattan Trail

Todd PittengerAugust 16, 2018

An investigation is underway after a body was found in Manhattan Thursday evening.

According to Kansas State University, on Thursday at approximately 6 p.m., the Kansas State University Police Department was notified of an unconscious male near Top of the World Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased male on a walking trail in the park.

Circumstances of the death remain under investigation. The name of the person is not being released pending notification of family.

Police have determined that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

