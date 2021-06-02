Body Found in Park Identified

Salina Police have identified a body that was found in a park early Tuesday morning.

At 6:10 am officers were sent to Lakewood Park, 250 N. Lakewood Park Drive, to a report of a female lying face down near the south entrance. Officers located a deceased white female.

Police have identified the female as 43-year-old Kristie Fisher from Salina.

Investigators continue to gather information in regards to the circumstances leading to Fisher’s death.

The police department would like to thank the public for information that has been provided so far, and encourage anyone that has any information regarding this investigation to please call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS(8477) or the Salina Police Department Detective Division at 826-7210.