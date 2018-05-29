Salina, KS

Body Found in Junction City

Todd PittengerMay 29, 2018

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a body that was found Monday afternoon in Junction City.

According to the Junction City Police Department,  at 2:25 in the afternoon a body was discovered between two buildings located in the area of 140 E. 2nd St.

The body is a white female, between 5′ 8″ and 5′ 9″. She was wearing dark shorts and “Pali Hawaii” flip flops.

The body was transported to the Shawnee County Coroner’s Office in Topeka. There is currently no cause or time of death and no age has been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Junction City Police department at 785-762-5912, the TIPS line at 785-762-8477, or can leave a webtip at Gearycrimestoppers.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and could be eligible for a cash reward.

 

The victim was wearing flip flops similar to these.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Body Found in Junction City

