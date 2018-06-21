Salina, KS

Bobcat Loader Stolen

KSAL StaffJune 21, 2018
Saline County Sheriff truck

A skid steer loader was stolen from a fenced-in property north of Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime between 3:30pm Tuesday afternoon and 7am Wednesday, someone started up a 2004 Bobcat loader, and broke down the gate as they drove away from a field that is located in the 1200 block of W. K 143 Highway.

The owner, Jane Schumaker told deputies the white and orange lift arm machine had a bucket attachment on it and is valued at $15,800.

The fenced-in land is also the location of a FAA locator beacon that serves the Salina Airport.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

