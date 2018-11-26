Salina, KS

Blood Trail May Lead to Arrest

KSAL StaffNovember 26, 2018

Salina Police follow a blood trail from a stolen car and have a possible suspect in mind after a hit and run crash.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to the 1000 block of Osborne around 1:30am Sunday morning after an older model car hit a parked 2004 Toyota Camry and drove off.

Police say a witness was able to tell authorities the tag number on the car, which turned out to be a stolen 1972 Pontiac Grand Prix.

The vehicle was found abandoned in the 1900 block of Glendale with heavy front end damage after apparently hitting a power pole at the corner of 11th and Wilson.

Police are now seeking a possible known suspect after following a blood trail that led from the car into an apartment complex.

Damage to the Camry is estimated at $1,500 while the power pole was split by the force of the collision.

The owner of the Pontiac listed the value of the Grand Prix at $5,000.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

November 26, 2018

November 26, 2018

November 26, 2018

