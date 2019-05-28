Blood Drive Planned to Help With Shortage

Recent floods and other severe weather have caused an extreme shortage of blood donations.

The Tony’s Pizza Events Center is giving those in the Salina area who want to help an opportunity to do it. The facility is hosting a blood drive this week on Wednesday for the American Red Cross from 11:30-4:30 pm.

The Salina Liberty is donating two free tickets for this Saturday’s game to the first 10 people that schedule an appointment. There will also be other tickets for door prize giveaways for those who donate by scheduling an appointment.

To make an appointment to give blood call 800-RED-CROSS or go to redcross.org.