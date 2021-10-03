Salina, KS

Blessed Are The Animals

Todd PittengerOctober 3, 2021

It was literally a blessing to gather outside a Salina church Sunday afternoon for a special event. On a beautiful fall afternoon, pets were blessed during a very special service at the Christ Cathedral Gazebo Garden.

The Rev. Canon Mother Catherine Cox and Andy Houltberg presided over a “Blessing of the Animals” service. All pet owners and their animals were welcome at the event outside the Christ Cathedral, no matter what church they attend.

Under a warm fall sun a dozen dogs and their families gathered at the church gazebo garden. Following a short service the clergy walked among the dogs, blessing each individually.

The blessing of animals event was in honor of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi.

The Feast of St. Francis of Assisi developed as a direct result of St. Francis’s own understanding of the kinship shared by humans with all other creatures by virtue of having the same creator, God. Francis, who founded the Franciscan Order, was a great lover of animals and is even said to have preached to the birds about their duty to praise God. Although the specific customs about blessing animals vary from place to place, one common feature is that prayers are offered not only for the animals themselves but also for the people who care for them.

As the service concluded Sunday afternoon each animal was offered a treat to eat as they departed.

