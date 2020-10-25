Blast of Winter Anticipated

An early blast of winter weather is anticipated late Sunday into Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, drizzle or light rain will develop Sunday afternoon. By evening, Central Kansas will begin to transition to freezing rain and then become mostly snow by around midnight. The transition zone of rain to freezing rain and wintry mix will drift southeast through the overnight hours. Light snow and ice accumulations will be possible.

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain will impact the area from Sunday evening through Monday. The heaviest snow amounts will be tied to Central Kansas. Less is anticipated across Southern Kansas where mixed precipitation is most likely.

Be sure to proceed with caution if traveling during the morning commute tomorrow.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)