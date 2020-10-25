Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Unknown Precip Fog/Mist

Hi: 39 ° | Lo: 24 °

Blast of Winter Anticipated

Todd PittengerOctober 25, 2020

An early blast of winter weather is anticipated late Sunday into Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, drizzle or light rain will develop Sunday afternoon. By evening, Central Kansas will begin to transition to freezing rain and then become mostly snow by around midnight. The transition zone of rain to freezing rain and wintry mix will drift southeast through the overnight hours. Light snow and ice accumulations will be possible.

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain will impact the area from Sunday evening through Monday. The heaviest snow amounts will be tied to Central Kansas. Less is anticipated across Southern Kansas  where mixed precipitation is most likely.

Be sure to proceed with caution if traveling during the morning commute tomorrow.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Blast of Winter Anticipated

An early blast of winter weather is anticipated late Sunday into Monday. According to the Nationa...

October 25, 2020 Comments

Salvation Army Preparing For Holida...

Top News

October 25, 2020

Fresh Poinsettias & Wreaths Br...

Top News

October 25, 2020

2020 Area Volleyball Sub-State Resu...

Sports News

October 24, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Amber Alert Cancel...
October 24, 2020Comments
Big BooBash Virtual Costu...
October 24, 2020Comments
Upland Game Bird Seasons ...
October 24, 2020Comments
38 New Saline County COVI...
October 23, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH