Salina, KS

Now: 37 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 32 °

Blanchard Receives Citizenship Award

KSAL StaffDecember 17, 2018

A former Salina Mayor and city commissioner received a Salina organization’s inaugural “Citizenship Award”.

According to Saline County Citizens for Responsible Government, they are honoring Jon Blanchard with the award.

The organization says the award recognizes  Blanchard for effective citizenship involving making contributions to the community, through volunteer efforts affecting the arts, environment, education, government, and social, health, or human services. The award is given because the strength and success of a community is dependent on citizens who encourage inclusion and participate to improve the quality of life, community vitality, and sustainable economic development.

Saline County Citizens for Responsible Government is a grass-roots organization. This same citizen group organized the Drive for Five campaign a few years ago which increased the Saline County Commission from three to five members.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Rob Riggle Tickets Now Available to...

Tickets are now available to the general public to see Rob Riggle speak at the Salina Area Chamber o...

December 17, 2018 Comments

Blanchard Receives Citizenship Awar...

Top News

December 17, 2018

Wade Out Due to Injury

Sports News

December 16, 2018

Republic County Farmer Wins Corn Co...

Kansas News

December 16, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Republic County Farmer Wi...
December 16, 2018Comments
UPDATE: Missing Salina Te...
December 16, 2018Comments
Chase Ends With Crash
December 16, 2018Comments
Georgetown Santas Ready F...
December 16, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH