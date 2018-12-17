Blanchard Receives Citizenship Award

A former Salina Mayor and city commissioner received a Salina organization’s inaugural “Citizenship Award”.

According to Saline County Citizens for Responsible Government, they are honoring Jon Blanchard with the award.

The organization says the award recognizes Blanchard for effective citizenship involving making contributions to the community, through volunteer efforts affecting the arts, environment, education, government, and social, health, or human services. The award is given because the strength and success of a community is dependent on citizens who encourage inclusion and participate to improve the quality of life, community vitality, and sustainable economic development.

Saline County Citizens for Responsible Government is a grass-roots organization. This same citizen group organized the Drive for Five campaign a few years ago which increased the Saline County Commission from three to five members.