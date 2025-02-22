Black Leadership Symposium Returns to KWU

The second annual Black Leadership Symposium will be held on the Kansas Wesleyan University campus on Friday, Feb. 28.

The symposium will feature seven speakers, a luncheon and round table discussions beginning at 1:30 p.m. in Peters Science Hall 201. Admissions is free and open to the public.

The seven speakers are:

Dr. Prisca Barnes – Author and Founder of Storytime Village, inc.

Cherie Grisby – Human Resources and Communications Director, Salina Family YMCA

Darryl Kelly – Director of Business Partnerships, Kansas Leadership Center

Johnny Taylor ’94 – Vice President at Serrato Corp.

Donté Wells – CEO, Top Flight U

LaTishia Wheaton ’94 – Division Operations Officer at Texas HHS Office of Inspector General/University of Phoenix Adjunct Professor

Dr. Karina Yager – Scientist/Associate Professor, Stony Brook University

“This is a great opportunity for the KWU student body to learn from some of the most influential black leaders in the region,” said Bridget Weiser, KWU’s vice president of student and community engagement. “At Kansas Wesleyan, we believe belonging is a critical part of our ethos. Bringing leaders to campus of all races, beliefs and backgrounds is an important part of fostering a successful educational environment.”