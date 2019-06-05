Salina, KS

Now: 82 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 66 °

Bizarre Behavior Puts a Salina Woman in Jail

Jeremy BohnJune 5, 2019

Bizarre behavior lands a Salina woman in county jail.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the incident began shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1700 block of W. State St. where a line of cars were waiting on a train to cross the roadway.

With the line of cars all stopped at the train crossing, 30-year-old Salina woman, Chelsea Shanks allegedly got out of a black pickup truck and tried to get in to several other cars waiting on the train.

The woman was eventually successful when she got in to a female victim’s car and grabbed cash that was on the console. However, the victim was able to grab the cash back before Shanks left the vehicle.

After exiting the vehicle, Shanks then took her clothes off and laid in the middle of the road. Sensing Shanks appeared to be under the influence of drugs, the victim called authorities and waited while Shanks continued to lay in the road.

Shanks was taken to Salina Regional Health Center where she allegedly struck a hospital employee, then attempted to stab a nurse with a syringe.

Shanks was finally treated and released from the hospital. She was then booked in to Saline County jail on aggravated burglary, attempted theft, aggravated assault and battery charges.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Bizarre Behavior Puts a Salina Woma...

Bizarre behavior lands a Salina woman in county jail. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KS...

June 5, 2019 Comments

VIDEO: Lion Pride Arrives at Zoo

Top News

June 5, 2019

Salina Based St. Francis to Help in...

Kansas News

June 5, 2019

Airport Receives Federal Grants

Kansas News

June 5, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Based St. Francis ...
June 5, 2019Comments
Airport Receives Federal ...
June 5, 2019Comments
Commemorating D-Day and E...
June 5, 2019Comments
Fort Riley to Commemorate...
June 5, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH