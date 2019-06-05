Bizarre Behavior Puts a Salina Woman in Jail

Bizarre behavior lands a Salina woman in county jail.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the incident began shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1700 block of W. State St. where a line of cars were waiting on a train to cross the roadway.

With the line of cars all stopped at the train crossing, 30-year-old Salina woman, Chelsea Shanks allegedly got out of a black pickup truck and tried to get in to several other cars waiting on the train.

The woman was eventually successful when she got in to a female victim’s car and grabbed cash that was on the console. However, the victim was able to grab the cash back before Shanks left the vehicle.

After exiting the vehicle, Shanks then took her clothes off and laid in the middle of the road. Sensing Shanks appeared to be under the influence of drugs, the victim called authorities and waited while Shanks continued to lay in the road.

Shanks was taken to Salina Regional Health Center where she allegedly struck a hospital employee, then attempted to stab a nurse with a syringe.

Shanks was finally treated and released from the hospital. She was then booked in to Saline County jail on aggravated burglary, attempted theft, aggravated assault and battery charges.