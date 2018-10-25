Salina, KS

Bittersweet Blues

Jeff GarretsonOctober 25, 2018

After two decades of hosting Blues Masters at the Crossroads, management and staff at Acoustic Sounds will close the curtain this weekend on a marquee event that kept the blues rolling into Salina.

“It’s our twenty first – and also our last,” said Marc Sheforgen, CEO of Acoustic Sounds.

“We feel like we did what we set out to do, which was to document and record and showcase some of the pioneering blues legends. Most of them have now died and we feel really good about having done what we’ve done,” he said.

Sheforgen says the tip of the iceberg on cool performers that have graced the stage here includes; Gatemouth Brown, Gregg Allman and the Bobby Blue Bland.

Sheforgen tells KSAL News that over the years as Acoustic Sounds has grown and developed in new directions, the challenge of putting on a concert has pulled staff away from some core pursuits of the company. “We feel like this is an appropriate time, although it is bittersweet because we’ve really, really enjoyed it.

 

Curtain Call

The goodbye tour kicks off this Friday at Blue Heaven Studios, 201 S. 8th Street with performances from Mud Morganfield, the son of iconic blues-man Muddy Waters and fan favorite, guitar man Marquise Knox. Saturday’s bill features soul singer Robert Finley and swamp-blues from guitarist Kenny Neal.

A small number of tickets remain available for the Blues Masters at the Crossroads at Blue Heaven Studios, 201 S. 8th Street on Friday, October 26 and Saturday, October 27 by visiting Acoustic Sounds.com or in Salina at 605 W. North Street, or by calling 785-825-8609.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

