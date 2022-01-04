Salina, KS

Bitter Cold, Light Snow on Horizon

KSAL StaffJanuary 4, 2022

After a mild day Tuesday with a high temperature approaching 50, a big change is on the horizon in the form of bitter cold arctic air from Canada and light snow.

According to the National Weather Service, a band of light snowfall is expected Wednesday night into early Thursday morning across central and eastern Kansas. Highest confidence on a 1 to 2 inch accumulation will exist either side of the I-70 corridor.

The arctic air will bring bitter cold subzero wind chills back to central and eastern Kansas Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

 

