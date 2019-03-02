Salina, KS

Bitter Cold, Heavy Snow Anticipated

KSAL StaffMarch 2, 2019

A fast moving winter storm will bring frigid temperatures and snow to the area today.

According to the National Weather Service in Wichita,it will begin with bitter cold arctic air overtaking the area, Snow will then develop early this evening, first along the I-70 corridor, then expanding east overnight. Snow will then taper off from west to east on Sunday. This event will produce an impactful snowfall for the entire area.

Wind gusts as high as 30 mph on Sunday will lead to areas of blowing snow, causing further reductions to visibility and the potential of cleared roads becoming snow-covered once again. The blowing and drifting of snow will linger later into Sunday, even after the falling snow has ended.

Sub-zero wind chill values can be expected Sunday morning for all of central and south-central Kansas, as well as portions of southeast Kansas. The coldest, and most dangerous, wind chill values are expected along the I-70 corridor.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

