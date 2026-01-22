Bitter Cold and Snow Could Disrupt Travel

Current weather forecasts show bitterly cold temperatures and several inches of snow are expected across the state starting Friday morning and extending into Sunday.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, they are encouraging the public to limit travel because these conditions can be dangerous for motorists as well as cause issues for highway workers who are working to clear the roads.

“We urge the public to limit travel for the safety of both motorists and our workers,” said KDOT Emergency Management Coordinator Jim Frye. “If you must travel, be prepared. Check KanDrive.gov for current road conditions before you leave. It’s maintained 24/7 and offers real-time camera views so you can see the road conditions for yourself.”

Impact on travel and road crews

Blowing snow: With extremely low temperatures, dry snow will likely blow across the highways, which can reduce visibility and potentially re-cover roads soon after they are plowed. Wind gusts up to 30 mph could cause dry snow to drift across highways.

With extremely low temperatures, dry snow will likely blow across the highways, which can reduce visibility and potentially re-cover roads soon after they are plowed. Wind gusts up to 30 mph could cause dry snow to drift across highways. Treatment limitations: In extreme cold, the effectiveness of salt brine and granular salts is significantly diminished. Any melting that does occur may refreeze into ice within minutes.

Be prepared