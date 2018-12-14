Bitcoin Bomber Threatens Salina Business

A mass email that made bomb threats against numerous banks, schools, news outlets and government buildings across the country on Thursday, was also sent to a Salina business.

According to Salina Police Sergeant David Villanueva, staff at Bergkamp Inc. contacted authorities after finding the threatening message in the company’s general email box.

The note warned the recipients that a bomb had been placed somewhere on the property and demanded a $20,000 payment in Bitcoin, or the bomb would be detonated.

Salina police officers visited the paving company located at 3040 Emulsion Drive and determined there was no imminent danger.

Sergeant Villanueva tells KSAL News the note likely came from someone overseas, “The way this is written, you can tell that English is not their primary language,” he said.