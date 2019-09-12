Bishop Discusses Church Issues

The Bishop leading the Salina Catholic Diocese is discussing issues surrounding the church.

Bishop Gerald Vincke is expressing remorse for clergy sexual abuse. The Bishop, appearing on KSAL Radio Thursday morning, said “we messed up, I apologize”.

Earlier this summer the diocese announced tfere are 14 priests who have substantiated allegations of abuse of a minor. Additionally, the results of an independent investigation conducted by the Order of Franciscan Minors Capuchin Province of St. Conrad, headquartered in Denver listed 13 Capuchins who have served in the Salina diocese at some point within their ministry and who have credible allegations of abuse of a minor.

Vincke says they are making progress, ensuring they respond appropriately and effectively to any allegations of misconduct that are made against any clergy.