Bird Hunt For Youth And Women At Waconda

The 2018 Youth and Women’s Pheasant Hunt at Waconda Lake in Mitchell County is set for Saturday, December 8.

The annual hunt is sponsored by According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism women and youth 11-16 are eligible and must apply by contacting the Glen Elder Area Office, 785-545-3345, by Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. Up to 40 applicants will be selected to participate.

The event is designed to provide a comfortable and positive hunting environment for new and inexperienced hunters. Hunting experience is not required, and some shotguns and ammunition can be provided if needed. The day will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hopewell Church basement in Glen Elder State Park with a pre-hunt safety talk.

Participants will be divided into groups based on their hunting experience and skill levels. Those with the least amount of experience will be provided with safety exercises and wingshooting instruction. All hunters will be paired with guides and mentors before striking out to hunting areas around Waconda Lake. Lunch will be provided by the Waconda Lake Association.

One unique twist to this event is that it provides participants the opportunity to interact with and hunt alongside hero-celebrities who have been invited to serve as mentors. Hero-celebrities may include former professional athletes, television personalities and military personnel.

The day will wrap up with a post-hunt meeting to rehash the day’s activities. Hunters will be instructed on how to dress and package harvested birds, and all will receive a commemorative item, as well as the chance to win outdoor gear prizes provided by sponsors.

Volunteers and hunting mentors are always needed. Contact Chris Lecuyer at the Glen Elder Area Office, 785-545-3345 for more information.