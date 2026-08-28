Bingo Returns For Library Card Sign-Up Month

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and Salina Public Library is inviting community members to celebrate with a month of Library Bingo. From September 1–30, patrons can complete activities, discover new library resources, and enter to win prizes.

Library Bingo is designed to encourage people to explore everything the library has to offer, from books and programs to free resources and services. Whether someone visits the library regularly or hasn’t stopped by in a while, there are plenty of ways to participate.

September is also Suicide Prevention Month. Libraries play a quiet but important role in mental health by providing welcoming spaces where people can spend time, connect with others, and access free local resources. Library Bingo offers another way for community members to engage with the library, discover something they enjoy, and build connections along the way.

“Books are just the beginning of what your library card gives you access to,” said Katie Zey, Head of Marketing at Salina Public Library. “Library Bingo is a fun way to encourage our community to make the most of their library card.”

How to Play:

Pick Up a Card – Cards will be available at the Checkout Desk and Information Desk in both English and Spanish. Play to Win – Complete any 5 activities in a straight line (row, column, or diagonal) for a Bingo. OR Go for Blackout! – Finish all 25 activities to earn a $5 gift card and a prize ticket. Claim Your Prize Ticket – Bring your completed Bingo card to the Information Desk to be verified.

Prize winners will be announced on October 1, with participants entering to win one of 12 book-themed prizes.

Library Bingo is made possible with the support of the Friends of the Salina Public Library.