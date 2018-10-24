Billion Dollar Winning Lottery Ticket Sold

Someone in South Carolina has about a billion reasons to celebrate. The state education lottery announced last night that a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in the state. The jackpot was $1.6 billion. It’s the largest US lottery jackpot ever.

The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and the Mega number was 5.

Even though the jackpot winning ticket was not sold here, still check your lottery tickets. In Kansas there were three $10,000 winners and fifty $500 winners.

Total Kansas sales for the Mega Millions drawing were $4,579,551. Peak sales occurred from 6-7 pm when Mega Millions sales averaged $6,405 per minute. The highest sales for any one drawing in Kansas were $9.7 million in the January 13, 2016 drawing in which there was a $1.58 Billion jackpot.

While the one-point-six billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot drawing last night is getting most of the press, a huge Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs. The 620-million-dollar prize is the sixth largest prize in U.S. history. The next drawing is tonight.