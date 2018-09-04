Bill Graves Endorses Democrat For Governor

Citing her strong record of working across the aisle to provide solutions for Kansas families, former Republican Governor Bill Graves has endorsed Democrat State Senator Laura Kelly in her campaign for governor of Kansas.

“Laura Kelly is the only Democrat I have ever endorsed for public office,” said Graves. “And the reason I’m doing that now is because I believe so much is at stake in the state of Kansas. I have known Laura for over thirty years. She has all the qualities and all the capabilities that we are looking for to lead the state during this difficult time and to reestablish the state to what it once was.”

As the 43rd governor of Kansas, Graves focused on advocating for fiscally responsible budgets that invested in infrastructure, public safety and education. He served two full terms from 1995 to 2003.

“Governor Graves was an exceptional public servant and leader for the state of Kansas, and I’m humbled to have his support in my campaign for governor,” said Kelly. “The challenges we face are great. The only way we can rebuild Kansas is to bring people together to solve problems – that’s been my approach in the state Senate and that will be my approach as governor.”

Graves joins a growing coalition of Republicans announcing their support of Kelly, including former Insurance Commissioner Sandy Praeger, state Senator Barbara Bollier, Rep. Joy Koesten and former Senate President Dick Bond.

“Laura has integrity, and I know she will bring Kansans together regardless of party to solve problems,” said Graves.

Graves, who was born and raised in Salina, also served two terms as Kansas Secretary of State from 1987-1995.

