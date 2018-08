Salina Police are investigating the theft of two high-end bicycles from a couple staying at the Holiday Inn Express located at 755 W. Diamond Drive.

Police say sometime between midnight Tuesday and 9am Wednesday morning, two Trek brand bicycles that are Discovery Channel special edition bikes were stolen off the back of a vehicle parked in the lot at the motel.

Police say the thief cut a security lock and stole the pair of bikes that are valued at $8,000.