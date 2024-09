A motorcyclist from Abilene was injured after losing control on the interstate.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News, on Friday morning 53-year old Patrick Hooker, was westbound on I-70 when he lost control of his motorcycle near the Ohio St. exit. Deputies say he was trying to avoid a 4×8 sheet of wire mesh in the roadway and crashed the Harley Davidson Roadglide.

He suffered a head injury and was unconscious before Salina EMS transported him to Salina Regional Health Center.