Bike to School Day is Wednesday

Students, families, school officials and community leaders from over 50 schools across Kansas and nearly 2,000 schools across the country will celebrate Bike to School Day this Wednesday,May 6th.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, this event helps to promote biking as a fun, healthy and sustainable way to travel in communities. It also highlights the need for transportation and safety improvements to continue encouraging students to ride bikes.

Bike to School Day is a part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School (SRTS) program’s mission to get more kids walking, biking and rolling to school, which can improve health and increase physical activity.

In addition, SRTS programs work to decrease the number of families driving to school to help reduce traffic, improve air quality and reduce costs for families. More SRTS program information is at saferoutes.ksdot.gov All schools registered for Bike to School Day in Kansas and across the U.S. are listed at https://www.walkbiketoschool.org/registration/whosbiking.php..

KDOT’s Safe Routes to School is a comprehensive and effective approach to getting more kids biking, rolling and walking safely to school. It provides students with activities and events while also addressing local pedestrian, bicycle and personal safety concerns. Visit KDOT’s SRTS website to learn more and sign up for the quarterly e-newsletter.

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Photo by Thomas Park on Unsplash