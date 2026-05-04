Woman Pleads No Contest, Found Guilty in Deadly Crash

A formal arraignment for a woman charged with Murder in the 2nd degree has ended with a plea of no contest in Saline County District Court.

Thirty-three year old Kayla Errebo was advised on Monday by Judge Amy Norton of the charges and constitutional rights before accepting a plea of “no contest” from Errebo and her attorney.

Judge Norton then moved to find Errebo guilty on two counts, Murder in the 2nd degree; Unintentional but reckless and aggravated battery.

Errebo faces a maximum sentence of over 50-years in prison and $600,000 in fines related to the two charges. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, July 10th.

The case stems from a two vehicle collision in Saline County near the intersection of South Reese Road and K-140 Highway on August 8th 2025.

The crash killed 55-year-old Deanna Sommerfeld of Brookville. 61-year-old Mark Sommerfeld of Brookville suffered serious but non-life -threatening injuries.

Following the head-on crash, which happened at 5:35 in the morning, Errebo left the scene. She was later located in Ellsworth at her grandfather’s home. He was initially facing charges for allegedly obstructing her apprehension, and for helping her try to conceal a cell phone from investigators.Those charges were dropped on April 21st.