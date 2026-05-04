Another Arrest in Restaurant Fight Case

Another arrest has been made in connection to a fight in the parking lot of a Salina restaurant.
According to Salina Police, Friday night at about 9:00 an officer observed 21-year-old Jesus A. Banda Jr. driving in the area of Sycamore and W. Cloud and was aware he was wanted in reference to this incident. The fight involved a number of males in the parking lot of Pancho’s Mexican Food on Riffel Drive on April 19th.
Banda was stopped and taken into custody without incident.
Banda was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include:
- Aggravated Battery
- Aggravated Robbery
- Kidnapping
- Contributing to a Childs Misconduct
The case is still under investigation and more arrests are anticipated.