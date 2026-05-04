Another Arrest in Restaurant Fight Case

Another arrest has been made in connection to a fight in the parking lot of a Salina restaurant.

According to Salina Police, Friday night at about 9:00 an officer observed 21-year-old Jesus A. Banda Jr. driving in the area of Sycamore and W. Cloud and was aware he was wanted in reference to this incident. The fight involved a number of males in the parking lot of Pancho’s Mexican Food on Riffel Drive on April 19th.