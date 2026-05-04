K-State Salina UAS Program’s 2-Day Class

Uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) are transforming agriculture a field at a time.

Hunter Allison, a UAS instructor at K-State Salina joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how aerial applications are helping save Kansas producers time and money. Allison says generations are beginning to see the benefits of how drones can help farmers.

Allison added that K-State Salina is offering a hands-on, two-day in-person course designed to give you the expertise to safely and effectively conduct aerial spray applications.

Students will learn regulations, operations, and safety protocols and gain the confidence to operate spray drones, implement best practices for precision agriculture or even manage a UAS pesticide business.

“This course opens the door to exciting professional opportunities and cutting-edge skills in modern farming,” Allison said.