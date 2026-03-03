Bike Rider Arrested with Pot

A bike stop leads to the arrest of a Salina man on Sunday.

According to Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler, 55-year-old Robert Webb was taken into custody after a patrol officer stopped him for riding his bike on the wrong side of the street in the 100 block of S. College Avenue.

Police say Webb, who was wanted on outstanding warrant gave the officer a false name and was then found in possession of a small amount of marijuana.

He’s now facing numerous charges that could include possession of pot and obstruction.