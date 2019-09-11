Bike Chase Ends in Narcotics Arrest

A man wanted for several warrants sent a Salina Police officer on a chase before being arrested and found in possession of drugs.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol recognized Drevin Simmons, 21, Salina, riding a bicycle in the 200 block of E. Pacific on Tuesday. Simmons had two warrants out for his arrest.

When the officer turned around to talk with Simmons, the subject fled on his bicycle. After a short chase, Simmons crashed the bike, then ran on foot before being apprehended by the officer in the 800 block of N. 5th St.

During the arrest, the officer found Simmons allegedly in possession of illegal narcotics.

Simmons is facing felony obstruction charges due to his two warrants. He is facing new charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.