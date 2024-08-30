Big Tradition in Small Town

It’s time for the 68th Annual Longford PRCA Rodeo this weekend.
Michelle Ware tells KSAL News the event draws not only rodeo fans from a wide region, but cowboys from around the world to compete.
Ware added that on Friday the BBQ pit team will have the free BBQ sandwiches with entry ticket while supplies last. Serving begins at 6pm.
Photos via Longford Rodeo Facebook
Friday & Saturday Rodeo
Wild Steer Scramble Registration located North of Rodeo Grounds
6 Standard PRCA Event
Saddle Bronc – Bare Back – Calf Roping
Steer Wrestling – Bull Riding – Team Roping
WPRA Barrel Racing – WPRA Break Away Roping
Ranch Bronc Riding
Registration call Jim Crowther at (785) 254-7385
Kids Calf Scramble
Boys & Girls be sure to bring your rope!
Mutton Bustin’
4 to 10 years old, maximum 60 lb. limit
Limit 20 Each night
Registration Located south of Rodeo Grounds