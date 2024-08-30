Big Tradition in Small Town

By Jeff Garretson August 30, 2024

It’s time for the 68th Annual Longford PRCA Rodeo this weekend.

Michelle Ware tells KSAL News the event draws not only rodeo fans from a wide region, but cowboys from around the world to compete.

 

Ware added that on Friday the BBQ pit team will have the free BBQ sandwiches with entry ticket while supplies last. Serving begins at 6pm.

Photos via Longford Rodeo Facebook

 

Friday & Saturday Rodeo 

Wild Steer Scramble Registration located North of Rodeo Grounds

6 Standard PRCA Event 

Saddle Bronc – Bare Back – Calf Roping

Steer Wrestling – Bull Riding – Team Roping

WPRA Barrel Racing – WPRA Break Away Roping

Ranch Bronc Riding 

Registration call Jim Crowther at (785) 254-7385 

Kids Calf Scramble

Boys & Girls be sure to bring your rope!

Mutton Bustin’ 

4 to 10 years old, maximum 60 lb. limit 

Limit 20 Each night

Registration Located south of Rodeo Grounds