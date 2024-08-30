Big Tradition in Small Town

It’s time for the 68th Annual Longford PRCA Rodeo this weekend.

Michelle Ware tells KSAL News the event draws not only rodeo fans from a wide region, but cowboys from around the world to compete.

Ware added that on Friday the BBQ pit team will have the free BBQ sandwiches with entry ticket while supplies last. Serving begins at 6pm.

Photos via Longford Rodeo Facebook

Friday & Saturday Rodeo

