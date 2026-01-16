‘Big’ can be defined in so many ways like: giant, epic, monumental, even towering. But for Katie Ross, being a ‘Big’ to a ‘Little’ – was just about making a friend.

January is National Mentoring Month and that’s why Amanda Otto, CEO Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina and Katie Ross joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra. The two shared about the program that matches vetted adults with kids who need a friend to encourage and help them along the way.

Ross said the journey across 5-years of friendship has allowed her to witness a shy girl with dreams, become more courageous.

Otto says becoming a ‘Big’ can start with a visit to Big Brothers Big Sisters website at www.bbbssalina.org and when you volunteer all it takes is about an hour a week and a willingness to listen and be yourself.

Contact Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina, 500 Kenwood Park Drive or call, 758-825-5509.