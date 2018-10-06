Big Rig Crashes Near McPherson

A man from Missouri was hurt in a single vehicle crash in the rain near McPherson on Interstate 135 late Friday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gregory Williams from Mount Vernon, Missouri, was driving a 2013 Peterbilt semi headed south.

The truck and trailer left the road to the left into the center median. It then re-entered the southbound lanes, and over turned.

Williams, who was not buckled up, was hurt. He was transported to the hospital in McPherson.

The crash happened Friday night just before 10:00, eight miles south of McPherson on Interstate 135.