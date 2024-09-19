Big Brothers Big Sisters Seeks More Volunteers

Big Brothers and Big Sisters are seeking more volunteers to help make an impact on the children of Salina. Their mission is create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

CEO Amanda Otto tells KSAL News, there is currently a wait list of 85 kids (littles) seeking for a Big to mentor and make a positive affect on their lives. Volunteers who become a Big for a Little meet once a week for 1 hour (4 times a month).

The non-profit helps the youth of ages 5-17 to guide them towards a positive, successful path in life. It has been serving the Salina community for over 50 years and all the proceeds they receive are 100% given back into the city.

As part of the enrollment process, Bigs complete an online pre-match training that reviews child safety practices, youth protection standards, guidelines and other match resources. After they are matched there is monthly communication requirements (called Match Support) for Bigs, Littles and parents. Each month our staff will check in with each person to make sure guidelines are being followed and the match is progressing in a positive manner.

There are 4 programs the organization offers:

Community-Based – Bigs and Littles meet in the community to do things they enjoy, an hour every week for a minimum of one year.

Bigs and Littles meet in the community to do things they enjoy, an hour every week for a minimum of one year. Beyond School Walls – High school students matched with an employee from a local company for the school year where they explore career opportunities, develop soft skills and interact in a professional setting.

High school students matched with an employee from a local company for the school year where they explore career opportunities, develop soft skills and interact in a professional setting. Corporate Bigs – Elementary school Littles are matched with an employee from a local business for the school year where the employee spends time with the Little at the school. Employers allow employees to take an hour a week, during their work day to meet with their Little.

Elementary school Littles are matched with an employee from a local business for the school year where the employee spends time with the Little at the school. Employers allow employees to take an hour a week, during their work day to meet with their Little. High School Bigs – High school Bigs are matched with a Little from a local elementary or middle school. Bigs visit their Little at their school 2-4 times a month.

Otto says she wants to break the stigma of “not having any time” for people to make time out of their day serve a Little.

Donations and grants are what keeps Big Brothers and Big Sisters going. The matchmaker program is one way people can donate which is a monthly donor program. This allows those who cannot serve as a Big but still want to support a match for a Little . Otto says it costs them about $1,400 per match and to keep the match supported for a year.

“There is a need in our community” said Otto. She strongly encourages Salina to make an impact on the youth of the community.

To become a Big go to https://www.bbbssalina.org/beabig.html

On Saturday November 23rd is the Frosty Fun Run from 7:30am-10:00am, at the 67401 Plaza located on the corner of Ash & Santa Fe. To register go to https://www.bbbssalina.org/frosty.html